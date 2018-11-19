New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Print Revealed

If you’re excited for Aquaman, you’re going to love this new art print signed by the movie’s director James Wan.

With Warner Bros’ Aquaman hitting theaters later this year, WB is revealing plenty of slick merchandise for the film, and that includes this stunning new movie print with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman emerging from the water. He’s wearing the classic costume with trident in hand against a gorgeous purple, pink, yellow, and blue-hued backdrop.

Making it even better is the signature over on the bottom left-hand side, that being the autograph of director James Wan. The print made its way to social media via Joblo with the caption “#Aquaman print signed by @creepypuppet What a beautiful thing @joblocom.”

You can check out the new print in the image above.

Wan was aware of the challenge of bringing Aquaman to the big screen when he took on the project and is intent on changing how audiences view the character.

“Like 70% of our planet is water, right? So in a lot of ways he is the most powerful superhero,” Wan told IMDB host Kevin Smith. “So you know, I’m well aware going into this, that he has been somewhat of a joke in the superhero world for so long. And I’m not shying away from that, I’m leaning into it and taking what you think is a joke and trying to make it super cool.”

That said, he is still having fun with the concepts that Aquaman brings with him. Take for instance the old Super Friends version’s sea horses, which have often been the butt of jokes. In Aquaman he still has creatures by his side, they just happen to be sea dragons.

“My version of the seahorse is a sea dragon, or a super-charged seahorse, and they’re terrifying. They’re scary. You don’t want to go around one of these, because they will kill you,” Wan said, laughing.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.

