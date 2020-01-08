New Gods Director Ava Duvernay Is Aware of Fancasts, Might Be “Taking Some Notes”

Out of all of the DC Comics-inspired movies currently in development, fans are particularly excited to see how New Gods comes together. The epic space film is set to bring beloved characters like Mister Miracle, Big Barda, and Darkseid to the big screen, thanks to the film’s director and co-writer Ava DuVernay. If you’re among the fans who have been speculating about who will be part of New Gods‘ ensemble cast, it looks like DuVernay is listening. On Tuesday, DuVernay took to Twitter to provide an update on the film’s script, which she is co-writing with comic writer Tom King. DuVernay also revealed that she’s “dreaming of actors”, and may “be taking some notes” from some of the fancasts she’s already seen online.

Since you asked so nicely. Working on the script with @TomKingTK and dreaming of actors. Seeing most of the incredible fan casting that’s going on. May in fact be taking some notes. xo https://t.co/4aIPXrmjHs pic.twitter.com/NtybLesLd6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 8, 2020

The possibilities for New Gods‘ casting have been nearly-endless, with everyone from A-list actors to up-and-comers being suggested for certain roles. Those options have manifested in interesting ways, including Upgrade star Logan Marshall-Green publicly throwing his hat in the ring to play Mister Miracle.

New Gods will tell the story of the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, two twin planets that are engaged in an epic cosmic war. While details around the film’s plot are currently a mystery, DuVernay previously confirmed that Darkseid, the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips, and the Female Furies, a group of women warriors, would definitely make an appearance.

“I feel like I have this genius, Jack Kirby, who created this [series] and this genius Ava DuVernay,” King explained in an interview earlier this past fall. “I see them as parallel figures, both taking their uniquely American backgrounds and using them to push American art forward into places it’s never been before. I feel like it’s job to bring those two geniuses to together and to make it work.”

New Gods does not currently have a release date. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

