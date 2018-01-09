Here’s What Nicholas Hamilton Could Look Like As Beast Boy In A ‘Teen Titans’ Movie

The Titans are coming to the world of television, but what would a Beast Boy look like in the DC Cinematic Universe?

BossLogic gives that premise a go in his latest project, putting Nicholas Hamilton in the role of the lovable Titan. Beast Boy features his signature green skin and fur, but also features different textures in his arm and chest, an ode to his powers of transformation.

“Today’s PS I wanted to try out a movie version of Beast Boy with my boy @Nic_Hamilton I’m so excited to see the show and the movie come to life.”

He looks fantastic in the role and turns out Hamilton is a big fan as well.

“LOVE THIS 😍 My boy @Bosslogic never fails to produce the goods #TeenTitans #BeastBoy @DCComics,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s been busy as of late, with roles in the box office sensation It as well as projects like The Dark Tower, Captain Fantastic, and Strangerland.

Currently, there’s been no movement on a Titans live-action film, but the first looks at the new television series have been promising. So far the show is 2 for 2 in its interpretations, as Brenton Thwaites immensely impressed fans as Robin and the costumes for Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) were stellar as well. We can’t wait to see what they do for Ryan Potter as Beast Boy.

You can find the description for the new series below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, TITANS is an all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. TITANS is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.”

Titans is set to debut on DC’s new streaming service in 2018.