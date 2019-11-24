There is No New Batwoman or Supergirl Tonight

We’re just two weeks away from The CW‘s eagerly-anticipated and epic five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The crossover event will kick off in the Supergirl hour on Sunday, December 8 and before we get to the beginning of what could be the end of the Multiverse as fans know it, both Supergirl and Batwoman still have a little bit of story left to tell leading into “Crisis”. However, fans are going to have to wait just a bit longer to see that lead in plays out. Both Batwoman and Supergirl will not be airing episodes on Sunday, November 24. Instead, the network will re-air Batwoman‘s second episode “The Rabbit Hole” and Supergirl‘s Season 5 premiere, “Event Horizon.”

As longtime fans of The CW’s programming can tell you, breaks such as this week’s are pretty common for the network. This is especially true when it comes to the spring months and shows start working their way toward season finales. While the breaks are usually intended to shift around timely events and other programming, they can also be used to help line up episode progression across the Arrowverse. It’s that reconciliation that appears to be behind tonight’s break. By skipping this week’s time slot, both Supergirl and Batwoman will be headed into midseason finale’s right before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on December 1. It lines those series’ schedules up with The Flash and Arrow, who themselves took a week off earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the episode synopsis for the December 1 episode of Batwoman, “A Mad Tea-Party,” below.

“AND THE AWARD GOES TO – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed. Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson also star. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

You can also check out the episode synopsis for Supergirl‘s episode, “The Wrath of Rama Khan”, below.

“MID-SEASON FINALE – Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos.”

Batwoman and Supergirl will return with new episodes on Sunday, December 1st.