The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Peacemaker Episode Lengths

Having already confirmed precisely when the series will debut this week, James Gunn’s is now explaining how long episodes of Peacemaker. On Twitter, The Suicide Squad director explained that thanks to it being on the HBO Max streaming platform, there’s no set length for episodes of Peacemaker. Instead, each episode is as long as it needs to tell its story. However, he did offer an average ballpark length. He tweeted, “Each episode is however long it needs to be to tell that story (thank you, streaming), but they average out to around 45 minutes per episode, give or take.”

Peacemaker brings John Cena back as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad. According to the official synopsis, “Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad-a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.”

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when announcing the series. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker stars The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. New characters include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the premiere. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are executive producers, and Cena is a co-executive producer. Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company produce Peacemaker alongside Warner Bros. Television.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Peacemaker premieres on January 13th.