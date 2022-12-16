Shazam! Fury of the Gods Footage Reveals Wonder Woman Cameo

✖

Warner Bros. Pictures released some playful new footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In addition to poking fun at The Fast & The Furious, the footage includes an unexpected cameo from Wonder Woman in an unusual way. ComicBook.com attended the event and saw the footage. Be warned that our description of the footage will include SPOILERS.

The exclusive CinemaCon footage begins with Shazam (Zachary Levi) at a fancy restaurant in Paris. His date is Wonder Woman, though her face is out of frame (similar to Superman's appearance in the first Shazam!). Shazam goes for a kiss, which Wonder Woman does not reciprocate. She gets up to leave the table, turning her back on Shazam, but the hero tries to smooth things over. As he leans in, Wonder Woman turns around, revealing not Gal Gadot's face but that of the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) on Wonder Woman's body. Cut to teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) waking up in his bed, revealing the entire scene was a dream.

The Shazam sequel sees the Shazam Family going up against the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. The plot involves the weakening barrier between the mundane and magical worlds.

"Yeah, I would say they've been doing this whole superhero thing for a while now. And you know last time everybody saw Billy he was a kid," Asher Angel said during the CinemaCon panel. "And these last couple years he's grown up a lot. He's matured and he's been able to balance himself pretty well. But I would say that adulthood is on the horizon for him and that's kind of a scary thing because he doesn't know what's gonna happen when he's 18 years old. He doesn't know if he's gonna have to leave the foster family or go somewhere else. He really doesn't know what's gonna happen. so I would say that weighs pretty heavily on him and he's just kind of trying to enjoy the moment and be with his family, be with his loved ones and hey, have these superpowers because it's always he's ever wanted and more."

Shazam director David F. Sandberg returns to helm the sequel, based on a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and DC Comics characters created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck. The film stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on December 16th.