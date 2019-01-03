‘Shazam’ Director Shares His Post-Production Sneakers

After putting in the hard work of making DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie, director David F. Sandberg is putting his feet up — and showing off his sweet post-production sneakers in the process.

Sandberg, who has been keeping fans apprised of the adventure of making the eagerly-anticipated film from very early on in the process on social media, shared a photo of his new shoes on Instagram on Wednesday revealing some pretty great Shazam! inspired kicks. Check them out below.

View this post on Instagram Post production shoes. (bought from @evolvedfootwear ) A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Jan 2, 2019 at 2:34pm PST

The shoes are a pair of red and gold customized Nikes with “Shazam!” emblazoned on the side and a bright, LED light up feature in the soles similar to the bright, light-up portion of Shazam’s super suit.

Shazam! is the story of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a young foster kid who is given superpowers by a mysterious wizard (Djmon Honsou). When Billy says the magic phrase, “Shazam!”, he gains the ability to transform into a superpowered adult (Zachary Levi). The film is set to hit theaters in April and already has fans wondering if there will be a sequel. However, Sandberg has been candid about the amount of work making Shazam! took and in a recent post on Twitter, he elaborated a bit about the need to rest after making a superhero movie — and why he hasn’t said he’d be back should a sequel happen.

“It’s just that it takes a crazy amount of work to do a movie like this,” Sandberg wrote. “It’s like asking a runner at the end of a marathon if they feel like doing another one. You need some time to rest and forget how difficult it was.”

Even with Sandberg expressing interest in taking a break from comic book movies after Shazam! — and already kicking his feet up — the film does sound like it may be worth the marathon put in to making it. Little is known about the film’s plot thus far, but it’s been described as paying homage to films like Tom Hanks’ Big and Christopher Reeves’ Superman: The Movie. You can check out the official synopsis of Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.