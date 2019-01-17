‘Shazam!’ Director Teases the Film’s 3D Version

Now that Aquaman has been released in theaters and is currently dominating box offices across the globe, Warner Bros. and DC Comics can turn their focus to the next superhero movie coming out this year with Shazam!

With the film set to premiere in less than three months, there’s still some work to be done on David F. Sandberg‘s movie. And the director seems to be making sure the 3D effects are up to snuff, as he recently posted on social media.

The film will once again continue building DC’s shared universe of films, taking place after the events of Justice League and Aquaman. While we’re not sure if any other superheroes will appear in a cameo capacity, star Zachary Levi has confirmed the events of those films will be referenced in Shazam!

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Warner Bros.’ plans for DC Comics movies remains ambitious but few projects are set in stone, so there’s a question over whether or not a sequel is in the cards.

If they do decide to make a sequel, Sandberg is unsure if he’ll want to return. While responding to a fan on social media, the director said the process of making a big budget superhero movie was grueling.

“It’s just that it takes a crazy amount of work to do a movie like this,” Sandberg wrote. “It’s like asking a runner at the end of a marathon if they feel like doing another one. You need some time to rest and forget how difficult it was.”

Fans can see Billy Batson’s first big screen adventure when Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.