Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Has Hilarious Response to Latest Delay

Warner Bros. and DC Comics' Shazam! sequel Fury of the Gods was once set to hit theaters in 2023 before being shuffled to a new release date along with some other films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. The latter two films were pushed back a year to 2023, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods was moved up to December 16, 2022. Earlier today, the Shazam! sequel got delayed a few days to December 21, 2022, which I'm guessing is due to Avatar: The Way of Water, and the films director had a hilarious response to the change. David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to make a few jokes about Fury of the Gods' delay.

In his tweets, Sandberg jokingly tells James Cameron "you're welcome" and follows that up by stating "no need for thanks, The Abyss on 4K blu ray will be enough." The directors tweets kind of confirm the reason for the move, with Avatar: The Way of Water showing off its first teaser trailer today. It would seem that Warner Bros. and DC Comics might want to steer clear of the sequel to the highest grossing film of all time. Although, I don't believe a week is enough space between the two. You can check out Sandberg's tweets below.

Previously, director David F. Sandberg revealed during an Instagram AMA, if he would ever direct a Justice League sequel or Superman reboot. The director doesn't seem too keen on the idea, but this is what he had to say: "At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you're going to piss off so many people no matter what you do," Sandberg said during the AMA. "Seeing how people react to things like The Last Jedi makes me want to stay away from things like that. Shazam! was perfect in that there hadn't been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level."



The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. The film is set to be released on December 21, 2022.



What do you think of the delay?