Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Rachel Zegler Reunites with Co-Stars Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was delayed a couple of times, but DC fans are finally getting close to the sequel's release. The new movie will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as most of the first film's cast in addition to some exciting franchise newcomers. West Side Story alum Rachel Zegler is joining the movie as the goddess Anthea along with Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as their sister, Kalypso. Yesterday, Zegler took to Twitter to reveal she reunited with her onscreen family.

"got to see my big sisters today! 💖 🫀🔑😈," Zegler wrote on Twitter. You can check out the cute photos of the trio below:

got to see my big sisters today! 💖



🫀🔑😈 pic.twitter.com/D5ZgeebPyZ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 21, 2023





"It was wonderful," Mirren previously shared. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Who Is Returning For Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to Levi, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he recently reprised in Black Adam. You can read a description of the sequel below:

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

Are you excited to see Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Tell us in the comments.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.