‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Shares BTS Photo From Reshoots

Warner Bros. is finally bringing one of the original comic book superheroes to the big screen next year when Shazam! premieres in theaters. But there’s still a lot of work to be done on the DC Comics movie before it debuts in April.

And so Shazam actor Zachary Levi is back on set, preparing to trade places with Billy Batson once again. But first, he has to get his hair touched up:

Levi’s hair has a very significant “superhero look” in the trailers, so to speak. But his natural color is brown, not black, requiring a bit of hair product to make it comic book accurate.

The new movie is currently undergoing reshoots in Toronto, and Levi previously commemorated the occasion by posting a brand new closeup photo of Shazam’s costume.

Levi’s excitement for joining the DC Comics superhero universe is on full display, as the actor has not tried to hide his enthusiasm since getting the part.

“There’s a lot of these moments in the movie, you know, they would take like six hours to shoot because we like had a bunch of different cameras on this lighting but you know it was just like ‘Shazam stands and looks,’ you know, this moment,” Levi said to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s a couple of those moments. There was one where it was like this mist and fog and I’m standing up like this big strong heroic pose and the light from my chest was like shining through the mist and it felt really cool in the moment and then I went back and watched it in the monitors and was like ‘Holy crap, I’m a bone fide superhero and I want to look like this the whole time.’”

And while the new DC Comics movies are standing alone in the shared universe, Shazam! will dwell firmly in the aftermath of Justice League.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe. In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi said.

“These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.