Shazam! Star Teases Expanded Role in Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of the next big DC projects coming out later this year following Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. The Shazam! sequel is set to bring back a few familiar faces from the first film, including Meagan Good. Good plays the adult version of Darla in the film and she recently had the chance to discuss her expanded role in the film. While speaking to Popculture.com, the actress opened up about on Fury of the Gods.

“I’m excited about Shazam! because a big thing for me was like, I want little girls to know that the little Black girls, to see themselves in superheroes,” she added. “That’s somethingPopculture.com in terms of Black female superheroes that we haven’t had until the last couple years outside of Eartha Kitt playing Catwoman, you know? But other than that, we hadn’t really had any consistent superhero to the point of where it was more of a norm and less of a big deal when you see it.

Recently, director David F. Sandberg revealed during an Instagram AMA, if he would ever direct a Justice League sequel or Superman reboot. The director doesn’t seem too keen on the idea, but this is what he had to say: “At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you’re going to piss off so many people no matter what you do,” Sandberg said during an AMA on Instagram. “Seeing how people react to things like The Last Jedi makes me want to stay away from things like that. Shazam! was perfect in that there hadn’t been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level.”

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

