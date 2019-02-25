‘Shazam!’ 12-inch Talking Action Figure Now Available Online

The Shazam! 12-inch Thunder Punch action figure that leaked back in January after it was spotted on Walmart store shelves a bit earlier than Mattel planned has finally been made available online.

You can order the figure right here at Walmart for $19.87 with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35 (or you can order online for free store pickup). The figure features over 20 sounds and phrases as well as a light-up bolt on the costume. You can see it in action here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko launched a ton of new Pop figures at New York Toy Fair 2019 this past weekend, and the first wave of Shazam! figures was among them.

You can pre-order all of the new Shazam! Pop figures right here. The lineup includes Billy Batson as Shazam, as well as Darla, Eugene, Freddy, Mary, and Pedro in full costume. A glow-in-the-dark Shazam Pop figure is expected to hit Hot Topic sometime in the coming months.

Shazam! stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The film hits theaters on April 15th, 2019. The synopsis reads:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

