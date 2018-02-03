‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Shows off His Weapon of Choice in a Pinch

Sometimes even a superhero has to resort to more conventional methods of fighting bad guys.

At least that’s what Shazam! star Zachary Levi has revealed in a recent Instagram post. In the photo, Levi shows himself opting for a “grease gun” just in case he runs into any Nazis. You can check out the photo below.

As you can see in the photo, Levi has definitely bulked up for his role as the titular hero in David F. Sandberg’s upcoming Shazam! movie, something fans got another look at last week in a photo Levi’s friend and photographer Eric Blackmon shared to Twitter.

However, outside of this new look at Levi’s more muscular physique, that the actor is posing with a “grease gun” is curious. The weapon appears to be an M3 submachine gun, a weapon first adopted by the U.S. Army in 1942. While production delays on the gun resulted in the M3 having limited use initially, the weapon was used during World War II for, you guessed it, dealing with Nazis. Considering that Shazam first appeared on the pages of DC Comics with the real name of Captain Marvel in 1939, the photo has some fans if the photo could be a hint to the film’s possible plot.

However, there has been a great deal of secrecy surrounding the plot of the film and we couldn’t even begin to make an educated guess as to what, if any, significance Levi’s photo could have. What we do know is that actor Lotta Losten has joined the production of Shazam! The actor, whose previous credits include Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out — and who happens to be married to Sandberg — posted to social media last week that she will have a role in the film. We also know that Mark Strong is hard at work getting in shape for his role as the movie’s main antagonist, Dr. Sivana, a role Strong revealed previously he’s excited about as it gives him a chance to take on what he calls “unfinished business” with DC.

”I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun.” Strong revealed. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I though was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So, I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th, 2019.