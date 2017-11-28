[SPOILER] Proposes in “Crisis on Earth-X Part 1”

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Earth-X” part one, tonight’s episode of Supergirl and the first part of the four-part “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

Things got weird for Olicity tonight, in the first part of the four-part “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

During Barry and Iris’s rehearsal dinner, Oliver Queen did something that he has done before…with somewhat more success the last time around: he proposed to Felicity Smoak.

It was not the first time the subject had been brought up in the episode; earlier, at a salon, the bridesmaids and friends had asked Felicity about the likelihood of making her team-up with Oliver official, and she dismissed the idea, citing the numerous conflicts they currently face.

When he asks her to marry him, spurred on by encouragement from Barry, she turns him down — and when he presses for a reason, she becomes angry and loses her patience, shouting at him and embarrassing them both. The hangover from the awkward exchange runs into the next day, where Felicity has to clarify (again) that she is not against being together or being official — just about the wedding part.

Of course, there have been persistent rumors that the pair would end up getting hitched this season, sometimes goosed on by producers, so we will have to see whether those rumors prove true, and whether it is resolved by the end of the crossover event.

“Crisis on Earth-X” began tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will run for two hours per night, today and tomorrow. Unlike last year’s crossover, which skewed heavily episodic and could be joined at more or less any point, “Crisis on Earth-X” is shot like a movie, and if you missed tonight’s episode of Supergirl and Arrow, your best bet may be to wait until the episodes are on The CW tonight or tomorrow morning so that you can get caught up ahead of The Flash, which picks up the second half of the story at 8 p.m. tomorrow.