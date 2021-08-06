Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Responds to Trailer Reactions About Superman In ICU From Kryptonite Bullet

By Kofi Outlaw

The Suicide Squad final trailer was released today, and one aspect of it has DC fans in something of an uproar. The new trailer for The Suicide Squad reveals the connection between Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Superman: namely that Bloodsport put Superman in the ICU (intensive care unit) using a Kryptonite bullet. That little mention of history from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has sparked so many questions from DC Comics fans - first and foremost: is this a sign that the DC Movie Universe is killing off Henry Cavill's Superman?

Fans have reacted so strongly to the Superman Kryptonite bullet line in The Suicide Squad trailer that James Gunn has already addressed the "controversy":

Superman Survived

James Gunn makes it clear: Superman survived Bloodsport's attack - albeit maybe minus one super-spleen. 

prevnext

Not My Canon

Like everything else in the DC Movie Universe, The Suicide Squad's mention of Superman in the ICU has gotten backlash from those who think Zack Snyder's version of Superman would never go out like that - in the "true" Snyderverse canon. 

prevnext

Straight From DC Comics

Before we get into a whole debate about DC movie directors knowing/not knowing the characters, this Bloodsport vs Superman fight is straight from the comics.

prevnext

Superman ALWAYS In The Hospital!

As this fan points out, Superman has been in the hospital (or Justice League ICU) in just about every medium he's ever appeared in. This ain't nothing new under the sun. 

prevnext

THAT'S The Line?!

For real: If you were cool with Ben Affleck's Batman going all Apocalypto on Superman with a Kryptonite spear... you can't complain about this. 

prevnext

Oh That's Why It Works...

Even Zack Snyder seemed to understand that weaponized Kryptonite could really put an overconfident Superman into a potentially fatal situation. So why is this a thing again? 

prevnext

Already Over This...

0comments

Seriously, the sex habits of DC superheroes was a much more inspired debate. Let's go back to that! 

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of