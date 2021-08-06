Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Responds to Trailer Reactions About Superman In ICU From Kryptonite Bullet
The Suicide Squad final trailer was released today, and one aspect of it has DC fans in something of an uproar. The new trailer for The Suicide Squad reveals the connection between Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Superman: namely that Bloodsport put Superman in the ICU (intensive care unit) using a Kryptonite bullet. That little mention of history from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) has sparked so many questions from DC Comics fans - first and foremost: is this a sign that the DC Movie Universe is killing off Henry Cavill's Superman?
Fans have reacted so strongly to the Superman Kryptonite bullet line in The Suicide Squad trailer that James Gunn has already addressed the "controversy":
Superman Survived
Perhaps with one less spleen than he had before but yes I think so. #Bloodsport @idriselba #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/QpJTbzL8pr— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021
James Gunn makes it clear: Superman survived Bloodsport's attack - albeit maybe minus one super-spleen.prevnext
Not My Canon
Just so we all clear. This guy is in the ICU ??? https://t.co/ZB2jw2wbSv pic.twitter.com/x688Y8N1Mw— marvranger (@marvranger_) June 22, 2021
Like everything else in the DC Movie Universe, The Suicide Squad's mention of Superman in the ICU has gotten backlash from those who think Zack Snyder's version of Superman would never go out like that - in the "true" Snyderverse canon.prevnext
Straight From DC Comics
James Gunn humiliating the Zack Snyder cultists whining and complaining about the line in the new Suicide Squad trailer about Superman taking a Kryptonite bullet from Idris Elba's Bloodsport. You love to see it. https://t.co/9e9LFSmIor— The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) June 22, 2021
Before we get into a whole debate about DC movie directors knowing/not knowing the characters, this Bloodsport vs Superman fight is straight from the comics.prevnext
Superman ALWAYS In The Hospital!
“He’s in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet” I don’t know why people have a problem with that line. Superman has been in the hospital in different mediums many times and people are acting like he’s in a coma or something. Get a grip. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/6rr7CFaKft— Steven (Alfred)⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴 (@stebob1984) June 22, 2021
As this fan points out, Superman has been in the hospital (or Justice League ICU) in just about every medium he's ever appeared in. This ain't nothing new under the sun.prevnext
THAT'S The Line?!
If you didn't have a problem with Batman about to k*ll Superman with a kryptonite spear then don't complain about Superman being in ICU because he got shot with a KRYPTONITE bullet pic.twitter.com/FpRWnNFu96— T'Challa Stan #F9 (@KhameekJ03) June 22, 2021
For real: If you were cool with Ben Affleck's Batman going all Apocalypto on Superman with a Kryptonite spear... you can't complain about this.prevnext
Oh That's Why It Works...
“It’s not like it would make it so he cant mov… oh” pic.twitter.com/gUd0bjHP9E— Steven (Alfred)⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴 (@stebob1984) June 22, 2021
“And there’s no way it would render him unconscious… oh” pic.twitter.com/b9bIX5yzPr— Steven (Alfred)⭐️⭐️Euro 2020🏴 (@stebob1984) June 22, 2021
Even Zack Snyder seemed to understand that weaponized Kryptonite could really put an overconfident Superman into a potentially fatal situation. So why is this a thing again?prevnext
Already Over This...
I'm already tired of this Superman and the Kryptonite Bullet twitter nonsense. Can Warner Bros release a statement about how Green Lantern is into BDSM or something so we can have fun again?— Nando (@NandovMovies) June 22, 2021
Seriously, the sex habits of DC superheroes was a much more inspired debate. Let's go back to that!
The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.prev