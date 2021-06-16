Val Kilmer Weighs In On Batman Sex Controversy

✖

Val Kilmer has weighed in on the Batman sex controversy that had the Internet buzzing recently. In a funny Twitter post (see below), Kilmer featured a .gif clip of his Batman movie Batman Forever, the famous scene where Nicole Kidman's Dr. Chase Meridian hits on Batman while meeting up with him under the Bat-Signal. With his signature wit, Kilmer captioned the clip with the question "Does he or doesn't he...?" clearly putting a bawdy spin on Meridian's dialogue ("We could give it a try. I'll bring the wine...") based on the current explicit context hanging over the public discourse on Batman.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

If you don't know, DC's Harley Quinn animated series loves to put an adult-oriented spin on the Batman mythos and characters. Well, In a recent interview with Variety, co-creator and executive producer of Harley Quinn, Justin Halpern, revealed that there was one joke that the show couldn't get past the powers that be at DC and Warner Bros.: a sex scene of Batman and Catwoman in Harley Quinn's upcoming season 3:

"...in this third season of ‘Harley’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Halpen said. "And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’"

Now, with that much more explicit contextualization, you can see just where Val Kilmer's head was at with that joke. Pretty funny, so so wrong.

Batman is such a merchandising cash-cow for DC and Warner Bros. that the companies are insanely rigid about how characters from the brand are used and depicted - especially Bruce Wayne/Batman himself. In 2018, The Dark Knight made more tantalizing headlines when one of DC's adult-oriented Black Label comics (Batman: Damned) featured a panel of Bruce Wayne stripping out of his costume, with his Bat-junk protruding in silhouette. "Controversy" over the soft-core artwork was enough to make DC Comics pull the image from subsequent prints of the comics, as well as its digital version.

So far, it seems Zack Snyder has been theone to push the idea of Batman and sex the furthest in media: Ben Affleck's Batman had hot flirtations with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman throughout Batman v Superman - he also woke up in his lakehouse bed with a model, pills, and booze, after what looked like a pretty wild night of... revelry. Total rockstar.