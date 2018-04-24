‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “In Search of Lost Time”

“In Search of Lost Time” starts with Lena at Sam’s bedside we previously saw. We hear Lena tell the computer system at her bunker that she’s been examining Sam for three days. She decides to bring Sam out of the medically-induced coma she was placed in.

Team Supergirl are having game night at Kara’s apartment. Kara goes to grab more wine and J’onn goes with to talk about his ailing father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alex’s phone starts going off with an alert, a big fight has broken out downtown. Kara arrives to a bar and breaks up a fight. The group returns to the DEO with the lady who started the fight and J’onn reveals she belongs to the Kalanorian race.

Mon-El and Winn are trying to find the third Worldkiller Pestilence.

Sa wakes up from the coma and starts talking to Lena. Lena reveals that most of Sam’s tests came back normal besides one. The one test shows that Sam’s cells are undergoing major metamorphosis and Lena reminds her that her blackouts have all occurred during time’s Reign has attacked the city.

Lena goes through news pictures with Sam and compares her looks to Reign’s in an attempt to make Sam realize who she is.

Mon-El and Kara are looking over holograms Braniac 5 made of the most recent fight between Reign and Supergirl. The two start analyzing the hologram for fight patterns when Winn enters the room to say he’s fixed Mon-El’s initial suit.

J’onn approaches his father about how he’s feeling. J’onn mentions that they brought a Kalanorian into the DEO and M’yrnn gets upset that his son didn’t tell him earlier.

Lena goes back to Sam’s holding cell. Sam is still upset with what Lena has done and goes off the rails, saying that Luthor’s always turn into villains. Lena gets a phone call and it’s James, he’s arrived to speak with her.

Mon-El shows up in his new suit and begins training with Kara using the information they got from analyzing the fight patterns earlier.

J’onn and M’yrnn are at the DEO when M’yrnn wonders off and uses his powers to mind control one of Winn’s subordinates.

Mon-El shows Kara that her cape has the ability to act as an additional hand, able to grasp and take hold of things.

Winn and the subordinate that’s being controlled by M’yrnn start fighting and Winn ends up having to pull his gun to get his coworker to stop choking him.

Alex rushes in to break up the fight and Winn starts fighting her. J’onn rushes in to put up a barrier of sorts and informs the group it was a mind control event. He blames it on a Kalanorian.

Kara and Alex go to check out the Kalanorian, who they find seizing in her cell. The Kalnorian is speaking in an alien tongue.

Sam’s still trying to convince Lena to let her go, but Lena continues going through the list of people Reign has killed. The two start arguing when Lena brings Ruby up. Upset, Sam starts morphing into Reign and tries using heat vision to get out of the cell.

J’onn has pulled Kara and Alex aside to inform them that M’yrnn has been trying to use ancient rituals in an attempt to move his memories from the decaying parts of his mind to the fresh parts that still work.

Sam wakes up from passing out after her argument with Lena. She sees the TV is playing a camera recording of her using her powers and she instantly breaks down in tears.

Lena takes the force fields to her cell down and begins consoling her friend.

Kara and Mon-El are talking about their fight earlier and they start training again.

J’onn takes his father to a holding cell at the DEO. J’onn admits that he’s afraid of what his father is doing in an attempt to feel better about his condition. M’yrnn begins using his psychic attack again and people around the DEO begin acting up again.

Kara interrupts her training session with Mon-El to yell at him about their past. Alex enters with a power-dampening device that she can put on her head to stop the psychic attack.

M’yrnn’s attack gets so strong, it knocks J’onn of his feet and unlocks the holding cells containing all of the aliens at the DEO.

Chaos is reigning supreme around the DEO with agents fighting each other and trying to contain the escaped aliens. Winn tries getting the power-dampening devices on all agents he can.

J’onn finds his father and tries telling him to stop the attack.

Kara’s fighting an alien when she’s finally able to perfect her cape being able to grapple objects. She uses her newfound powers to knock out two of the escaped aliens.

Kara sees an escaped White Martian and she offers to stay by M’yrnn’s side as J’onn flies off the fight the martian. J’onn returns after his fight to help his dad stop the psychic attack.

Sam calls Ruby and informs her that she has to spend some time in the hospital. She orders Lena to keep Ruby away until she’s entirely cured.

M’yrnn calls together Team Supergirl and apologizes them for causing them pain.

James goes to Lena’s office again and brings her dinner in case she forgot to eat. Lena thanks him for being so thoughtful. She tells James to stay and the two share dinner. She explains to James that they she feels something between them but she explains that in her line of profession, things need to be kept secret. James admits he’s fine with her keeping secrets if she feels it’s necessary.

Kara talks to Mon-El about her actions during the psychic attack. She admits that she feels a huge weight off her shoulders after she admitted she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend. The two make amends and go to fly around National City.

During their flight, they notice dead birds falling from the sky and realize Pestilence is at work.