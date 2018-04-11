‘Supergirl’: “In Search of Lost Time” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “In Search of Lost Time”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The biggest takeaway for these photos is the new suit worn by Mon-El (Chris Wood), which was briefly teased in a promo earlier this year. While Mon-El has mostly been seen in his Legion of Super-Heroes suit so far this season, this costume fits much more in line with his comic persona of Valor, something that arguably raises as many questions as it answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7356]

The photos hint at a larger role for Myr’nn J’onnz (Carl Lumbly), the Martian father of J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) who first appeared earlier in the show’s season. According to the episode’s synopsis, Myr’nn will be dealing with some sort of psychic disturbances, something that J’onn and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) are tasked with fixing. And apparently, that will involve a spacesuit (and hopefully more references like his previous nod to the Star Wars Holiday Special.)

Other photos show Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) getting into some sort of conflict with another DEO member, Agent Demos (Curtis Lum). Whether or not that will be tied to My’rnn’s psychic disturbances will be interesting to see.

You can check out the official synopsis for “In Search of Lost Time” below.

When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos.

Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW beginning next week. “In Search of Lost Time” debuts on April 23.