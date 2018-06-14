‘Supergirl’ is Ready to Fight in “Battles Lost and Won” Season Finale Photos

The CW has released photos for “Battles Lost and Won,” the finale to Supergirl‘s third season airing on June 18.

Last night’s episode, “Make it Reign”, revealed that Selena (Anjali Jay) and her Kryptonian Witches have come to Earth with a sinister and very specific plan: to use Reign to set off a series of cataclysmic natural disasters that will wipe out human life on Earth. Then, with the planet effectively given a clean slate they plan to terraform Earth into a New Krypton. To make their sinister plan work they’ve resurrected Reign, but as you can see from the photos in our gallery below, things are far from over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7460]

The photos reveal that despite Reign’s return, Sam (Odette Annabel) is still putting up the good fight. The photos seem to hint that Sam may survive her trip to the Valley of Juru, where she want at the end of “Make it Reign” in an attempt to get stronger — potentially stronger enough to defeat Reign herself. However, the photos also reveal that Supergirl will have to fight Reign one-on-one. That’s not something that has gone particularly well in the past and Supergirl may find herself having to resort to killing the Worldkiller to stop her once and for all, a major decision for the Girl of Steel and something that series star Melissa Benoist has teased in a recent interview.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

The photos also show the return of Imra/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) something that could lead to a difficult situation for Supergirl and Mon-El (Chris Wood).

“There’s a lot more coming,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller has said previously. “Mon-El is going to be a big part of the show through the finale, and it’s a heart-wrenching situation. There’s a lot of romance and a lot of drama, and I would definitely tune in to see how that will play out.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. The Season 3 finale, “Battles Lost and Won”, airs Monday, June 18.