‘Supergirl’: “Man of Steel’ Promo Released

The CW has released the promo for “Man of Steel”, next week’s third episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

As you can see in the video above, “Man of Steel” will pick up much where last night’s “Fallout” left off with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in grave condition thanks to the distribution of Kryptonite into the atmosphere by Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra). However, the episode won’t just feature the precarious and devastating situation Supergirl is in. It will also provide audiences with an origin for this season’s big bad, Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer).

Supergirl‘s version of Agent Liberty is described as “the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group.” The character is also described as “a brilliant orator in the guise of a family man who can easily convince people that he’s right.” While that lines up, to an extent, with the comic iteration of Agent Liberty who first debuted in 1991, The CW series will have its own spin on the character — including how he went from mild-mannered Ben Lockwood to fervent anti-alien figurehead. You can check out the synopsis for “Man of Steel” below.

Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) didn’t always hate aliens. Through a series of incidents, and input from his anti-alien father (guest star Xander Berkeley), Ben slowly transforms from a mild-mannered professor into the villainous Agent Liberty of today.

DC fans may familiar with Witwer for is role on Smallville as Davis Bloome/Doomsday, who memorably appeared throughout the show’s eight season. He is also known for his roles on Being Human and Once Upon a Time, as well as his various voice work in the Star Wars franchise. Witwer is also just the latest Smallville alumni to join the ranks of Supergirl, following Laura Vandervoort and Erica Durance.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” showrunner Robert Rovner said of the show’s legacy casting last year. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role, but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Man of Steel” debuts October 28th.