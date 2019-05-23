Supergirl: Who Is Leviathan?

In Supergirl‘s Season 4 finale Sunday night, the Girl of Steel defeated her biggest foe to date when she exposed Lex Luthor’s evil manipulations to the world as journalist Kara Danvers as well as actually physically defeated him. However, while Lex is gone, killed post-defeat by his sister Lena, a larger threat looms, a threat that may end up making Lex look small in comparison: Leviathan.

In some of the final moments of the episode Lex’s minion, Eve Tessmacher, is seen in disguise attempting to flee National City. However, her disguise isn’t so great. A woman sees right through it and it becomes very clear that Eve should know who this woman represents and, more than that, Eve wasn’t exactly working for Lex. She was working for someone else, an organization that she desperately wants to escape now to no avail.

“Leviathan is everywhere. Leviathan is everyone. And Leviathan is coming.”

For fans of Brian Michael Bendis and Action Comics, the name “Leviathan” surely set of all kinds of bells as the shadowy, criminal organization is currently playing a very large role in his run on Action Comics – specifically Action Comics #1011 which is on sale now — is the final lead up to the anticipated “Event Leviathan” story. In Action Comics, the various intelligence agencies of the DC Universe are taken out by the mysterious Leviathan and while it’s not yet clear who — or what — is behind Leviathan or exactly what their endgame, it can’t be good.

It’s some variation of this Leviathan that Supergirl seems to be leaning towards. The woman speaking to Eve says that “Lex was supposed to move the needle” but he failed to. It’s not exactly clear what needle Lex was supposed to be moving, but a large component of Supergirl Season 4 was the tension between humans and aliens. Lex was quietly behind the anti-alien sentiment, pushing for the advancement of humans over aliens (on his own terms and for his own benefit, of course). In the end, however, his attempts at pushing the needle towards hate failed. The Alien Amnesty Act was reinstated, Supergirl was allowed to be a hero freely again. If a humans first world is what Leviathan is after, Lex absolutely missed the mark, which could make Leviathan an especially terrifying villain element in Season 5.

If that ends up being the case, Supergirl will have more to deal with on top of it. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming and The Monitor shows up, bringing J’onn J’onzz very angry brother with him.

Supergirl will return this fall.

What role do you think Leviathan will have in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below.