‘Supergirl’ Recap: The Girl of Steel Takes a Stand in “Stand and Deliver”

With the arrival of Manchester Black’s The Elite last week, the already volatile situation regarding anti-alien sentiment on Supergirl is getting even worse. Now, the situation threatens to come to a violent head. As always, there are full spoilers for “Stand and Deliver” down below in tonight’s recap.

Things open with The Elite comparing notes as they head out on a “mission” of sorts, but Menagerie gets distracted by a well-dressed woman she decides to go after. It turns out to be a trap with J’onn, Supergirl, and Dreamer catching Menagerie and demanding to know where the rest of The Elite are. Elsewhere, Ben Lockwood gives a speech now that he’s the Director of Alien Affairs with Hat, his Morae, and Manchester showing up to shoot things up. Supergirl saves the day. At CatCo, James tries to find out more about L Corp’s black budget from Eve.

At the DEO, Haley tries to force Lena to hurry up process on the super serum while Supergirl drops Menagerie off for them to take care of. It’s something that Haley notes gives Alex a little breathing room, which is good because she’s been assigned to Lockwood’s security detail. At J’onn’s office, he confesses to Supergirl that Manchester is making him feel like he could lose control, something that makes him uncomfortable.

Lockwood announces his plans to repeal the alien amnesty act, but not just that. He plans to then deport all aliens living on Earth and calls for a rally. That leads to the aliens organizing a counter protest. Dreamer leads Supergirl and J’onn to the balcony The Elite had shot Lockwood’s first attempt at a speech while Manchester and Hat break into the Fortress of Solitude in search of a way to take down Supergirl.

Alex goes to see Kara, complaining about her assignment with Lockwood. Kara reminds her that her job is to keep people safe and protecting Lockwood does that. Meanwhile, Manchester and Hat have a disagreement with Hat effectively being kicked out of The Elite. Hat manages to steal something from the Fortress before he goes. Dreamer alerts J’onn and Supergirl of the intrusion. Manchester manages to escape beyond a mysterious door. Behind that door? Some sort of sun that essentially functions as a living bomb. RIP Manchester Black.

It’s the day of Lockwood’s rally and the alien march in protest. James gives one of his staff a pep talk about the heroic nature of good journalism and decides to cover the event as a photographer. Supergirl confronts a heckler who tells her that she’s not like the rest of the aliens because she’s a superhero. It prompts Supergirl to change into her Kryptonian robe and join the peaceful protest as Kara Zor-El, citizen of Earth. Lockwood attempts to incite violence. Alex removes him from the stage.

Surprise! Manchester isn’t dead. Hat saved him. They show up at the rally and start stuff. Brainy and Supergirl take out Hat. In the chaos, humans reach out to start helping aliens while James captures it in photos — including the heckler who has now had a change of heart.

The protests appear to have had a positive effect on the tensions and results in Lockwood’s plans to repeal the alien amnest act to be slowed down. Haley softens on Lena, but Lena seems deeply concerned and while it’s likely unconnected, there’s good reason for that. As he’s leaving CatCo, someone shoots James and his fate is left unknown.

Other items of interest:

Brainy is responsible for having organized the peaceful alien protest.

J’onn goes full Manhunter to find Manchester.

Alex is starting to trust Supergirl again.

