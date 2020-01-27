Supergirl: Who Is Nura Nal?

Supergirl‘s world was definitely turned upside down in the wake of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, after moving from a different point in the multiverse over to Earth-Prime. The series’ most recent episode dealt with the ramifications of that pretty surprisingly, while also providing fans with the long-awaited turn of Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan). Winn, who had previously traveled to the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes, provided some clues about the Arrowverse’s further future — including establishing a major hero. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Back From the Future Part One”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Winn being framed for murder by an alternate version of himself, thanks to the evil goings-on of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). This quickly put a bounty on Winn’s head, and he and the rest of Team Supergirl tried to fight to help him. This involved Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) trying to access her dream powers in a unique way, only for it to briefly backfire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Winn tried to help a discouraged Nia by revealing that in the future, he has connections to her eventual descendant, a woman named Nura Nal. He explained that Nura also has similar dream powers, and that the two of them work together pretty closely.

In the pages of DC Comics, Nura Nal operates under the moniker of Dream Girl, and has precognitive abilities. Dream Girl was created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte in 1964 with the Dreamer identity debuting in a 1996 story by Tom Peyer, Tom McGraw, and Lee Moder. She is most prominently associated with the Legion in the 31st century.

This actually isn’t the first time that Nura has been referenced on Supergirl, as Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) name-dropped her twice in Season 4. Still, this was the most prominent mention of the character yet — and gave us the biggest indication of how she operates in the future. It also adds a heartfelt context to Nia’s operations as a superhero, something that fans have loved throughout Supergirl‘s latest seasons.

“It is so amazing,” Maines told ComicBook.com last year. “Of course, I was so, so, excited about the suit. It came out so, so amazing. The photographs were also just incredible. They sent it to me the evening before they were going to post it. They said, ‘You can send this to some of your friends, but don’t post it on social media. Make sure it doesn’t go anywhere.’ I was like, ‘Okay. I’ll just send this to everybody.’”

“I mean, just seeing the reaction from people has been so amazing,” Maines continued. “I think we’re all in the same boat, where seeing that first picture was kind of like, ‘Wow, we have a trans superhero’ It really became real and it sunk in. Being able to fan girl with people on social media has been really, really great. I mean, because I was like, ‘Guys, believe me. I am a lot more excited than the rest of you. I am freaking out.’”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.