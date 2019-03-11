‘Supergirl’: SPOILER Shot in “Stand and Deliver”

The tension between the anti-alien Ben Lockwood and his Children of Liberty and the aliens themselves came to a head tonight on Supergirl, but the complicated divide tearing the country apart led to a surprising figure being shot — and their fate left unknown.

As the pro- and anti-alien factions headed to a confrontation in tonight’s episode, all of those close to Supergirl found themselves involved. Brainy was the mind behind the peaceful alien protest, J’onn, Dreamer, and Supergirl all worked to try to stop The Elite from causing trouble, Alex served as protection for Lockwood, and even James got involved, taking out his camera for the first time in quite some time to capture the event for CatCo.

As one might expect, things did get heated at the rally/protest when The Elite showed up, but in the chaos, it was the humans helping aliens to safety that became the real story. James captured one such touching moment and when the image was published, it had the effect of beginning to shift public sentiment away from the hateful rhetoric of the Children of Liberty. Call it a win for the good guys, but unfortunately celebrating that win may be short lived. As James was leaving CatCo at the end of the long day, he turns back to answer his ringing phone and is shot. The last thing seen at the end of the episode is an unconscious James lying on the floor, bleeding out.

While James’ fate is left a mystery, it sets up for the arrival of his sister, Kelly, to make her debut on Supergirl. Back in October it was announced that Jane the Virgin‘s Azie Tesfai had been cast in the recurring role of Kelly Olsen, James’ sister. Described as an intelligent and insightful woman who spent time in the military in order to pay for medical school, a recently-discharged Kelly is finishing her training as a psychiatrist when she shows up in National City. Should James survive, having his sister there for emotional, and mental support will certainly be a help.

Having Kelly around might be good for James for another reason, too. Lex Luthor makes his debut on Supergirl next week as well and, from what we’ve seen in previews, that may well endanger Lena something James probably won’t be happy about despite their breakup.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

