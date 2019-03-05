‘Supergirl’: “Stand and Deliver” Promo Released

The CW has released a promo for “Stand and Deliver”, the March 10 episode of Supergirl.

As has been the case with the last several episodes of The CW series, “Stand and Deliver” is poised to be packed with a number of significant things going on, with Supergirl, the DEO, Children of Liberty, and others all looking to make a play.

With Manchester Black’s The Elite making their debut in tonight’s “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” we will be seeing more of the team coming into conflict with Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty’s Children of Liberty and their anti-alien hate movement. The episode will also see Alex clash with her boss, Colonel Hayley yet again over the politically-charged anti-alien situation while Supergirl will be forced to take a stand herself when things get complicated at an anti-alien rally. How complicated? Well, as you can see in the video above, the entire alien/anti-alien conflict is rapidly heading towards a civil war.

You can check out the synopsis for “Stand and Deliver” below.

SUPERGIRL TAKES A STAND

Between Ben Lockwood’s (Sam Witwer) new push to stir up the anti-alien movement and the Elite’s desire to target Lockwood and his minions, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is concerned about the safety of the American people – both human and alien. When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest. Brainiac (Jesse Rath) and J’onn (David Harewood) join the alien march while Supergirl and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) patrol to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) picks up his camera again to cover the march for CatCo, and Hayley (April Parker Jones) assigns Alex (Chyler Leigh) a job that clashes with her beliefs.

When The Elite and Ben Lockwood stir up trouble at the rally, Supergirl is forced to take a stand.

Jonathan Bennett guest stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Stand and Deliver” will debut on March 10.

