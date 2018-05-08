‘Supergirl’: What is the Valley of Juru?

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl saw the Girl of Steel, along with some help, face off with the three Worldkillers — and also introduce a Kryptonian location from comic books in the process.

Last week, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) theorized that, when Reign was in control, Sam (Odette Annable) went to some sort of pocket dimension — a dark, creepy wooded area of sorts. It turns out that is a real place and it’s somewhere that Supergirl not only went to as well but could identify as the Valley of Juru.

In comics, the Valley of Juru was a region on Krypton which gave rise to a group known as the Wizards of Juru, a group well-practiced in magic and sorcery. As the Valley, which was located on the continent of Lurvan, was among the unexplored regions of Krypton, few Kryptonians knew of its existence and even those who did couldn’t find it. Kryptonian technology could not break through.

Tonight’s use of the Valley of Juru somewhat brings full circle a piece of the Worldkiller story as told on Supergirl. Earlier this season in the ninth episode, “Reign”, audiences were introduced to the Juru when Kara (Melissa Benoist) consults the hologram of her mother about a mysterious symbol. It’s identified as a glyph that predates recorded history and originates from Urrika, the continent on Krypton where life first began. The hologram explains that the symbol came from the Juru who she claims heralded the birth of modern Krypton, but any records of old superstitions related to the Juru had been wiped from historical record.

Later, cult leader Thomas Coville was revealed to know archaic Kryptonian passages that spoke of the Juru, who it turns out were responsible for the creation of the Worldkillers.

In tonight’s episode, using the Valley of Juru ends up giving Team Supergirl a small victory. Supergirl, Lena, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) are able to get to Sam while she is trapped there and convince her to break through Reign long enough to help them locate the Fortress of Sanctuary — a move that lets them defeat Purity and Pestilence.

