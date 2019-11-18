Supergirl: The Wrath of Rama Khan Preview Released

With the Leviathan threat coming further into play on tonight’s episode of Supergirl, things are only going to get more complicated for the Girl of Steel — especially with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” right around the corner. Now, The CW has released a preview for “The Wrath of Rama Khan,” the midseason finale for Supergirl airing December 1, one week before the kickoff of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and from the looks of things, it’s going to be a major turning point for the season.

The episode will see Supergirl face off with Rama Khan, played by The X-Files’ Mitch Pileggi, a figure who is tied to the Leviathan operation that has been working in the background since the end of Season Four. In comics, Rama Khan was created during Dough Mahnke and Joe Kelly’s JLA run in 2002 as a title passed down from an ancient society. According to the episode synopsis, things reach a “boiling point” with Rama Khan — and based on the video above with Lena Luthor as well. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

MID-SEASON FINALE – Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos.

“The Wrath of Rama Khan” will be the last Supergirl episode before “Crisis” kicks off on December 8, That event will finally pay off on a threat that has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.