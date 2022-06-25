Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Waiting for Superman", the fifteenth and final episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The episode is expected to bring the conflict against Bizarro World and Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) to a head, which has put the series' ensemble of characters through the proverbial wringer this season. With the penultimate episode teasing the main Earth merging with the Bizarro World, it looks like things will be emotional for the show's ensemble — and will also bring John Diggle (David Ramsey) into the fold, hot off of his surprising Green Lantern-related twist in a recent episode of The Flash.

The idea of Superman & Lois' place in the multiverse has been debated about at length in recent months, especially as the series has remained narratively disconnected from the other projects within The CW's Arrowverse of shows, despite initially being interpreted as existing within the same universe. According to showrunner Todd Helbing, the narrative reason behind that will explained at the end of the season.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said during an appearance at WonderCon earlier this year.

You can check out the synopsis for "Waiting for Superman" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Waiting for Superman" will air on June 28th.