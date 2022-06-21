Superman & Lois Showrunner Teases Arrowverse Ties, Diggle's Role in Season 2 Finale

Just two episodes remain in the second season of Superman & Lois, but from the sounds of things, those episodes will cover a lot of ground with the season finale in particular having some major revelations in store for fans. Series showrunner Todd Helbing has previously said that the end of the season would finally answer the question of the series' place within the overall Arrowverse and recently revealed that David Ramsey's John Diggle will appear in the finale with that appearance tying directly to Season 3's villain and now, he's teasing a bit more about what fans can expect as the season wraps up.

Speaking with TV Insider, Helbing teased that the explanation for the series' Arrowverse ties — or lack thereof, which has been fan concern — will come from General Lane (Dylan Walsh) who will explain "everything" in the June 28th season finale.

"[General Lane] mentions [things] where you're gonna be like, 'Wait, what?' And then he gives a speech that is very clear," Helbing said. "You learn everything from him. General Lane has the most inspirational grandfather/father moment that he's had so far in the series."

Helbing also explained that the episode will see a visit from Diggle and that it "is to tee up our big bad for Season 3."

Questions about how Superman & Lois fits into the Arrowverse have persisted since the show's debut, particularly since the Lucy Lane on that series is very different from the one introduced on Supergirl (despite both being played by Jenna Dewan) and more than that, the series has never mentioned Supergirl or The Flash or the other heroes. Back in April, Helbing assured fans that answers would be coming.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said at the time.

As for what that answer is, fans don't have too much longer to wait. Superman & Lois airs a new episode this week, "Worlds War Bizarre", and then the season finale, "Waiting for Superman" will follow on June 28th.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.