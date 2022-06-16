Superman & Lois: John Diggle Confirmed to Return in Season 2 Finale

We're just a few weeks away from the conclusion of Superman & Lois' second season, with the DC Comics-inspired television series preparing to wrap up its sophomore run. In and among the season's various plotlines, there's been the lingering question of the show's place within the larger DC multiverse, which this new episode is apparently poised to answer — and that might have to do with a newly-announced guest star. According to an article about the show from TV Guide Magazine, the Season 2 finale will include "a last-minute visit" from David Ramsey's John Diggle, which will apparently set up Superman & Lois' Season 3 storyline.

"That [scene] is to tee up our big bad for Season 3," showrunner Todd Helbing revealed.

This news takes on a whole new meaning given Diggle's most recent appearance, which occurred in this week's episode of The Flash. In that episode, Diggle finally confronted his "galactic destiny" that has been haunting him since the series finale of Arrow in 2020, with him getting a box that many believed contained a Green Lantern ring. After a conversation with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Diggle viewed what his possible destinies could include with that ring — and ultimately rejected it so he could be closer with his family. It will be interesting to see if Diggle's Superman & Lois appearance plays off of that decision at all, especially when The Flash episode name-dropped Mandrakk, also known as the Dark Monitor. There's also a chance that it could contain a completely different Diggle story, playing off of recent theories that have speculated that Superman & Lois might be set on a completely different Earth.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said during an appearance at WonderCon earlier this year.

You can check out the synopsis for Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale, "Waiting for Superman" below!

"SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."