The CW Sets Season Finale Dates For The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More

The CW has been providing viewers with a mix of new and established shows this season, and now we know when some will be coming to a close. The network recently revealed a schedule of season finale dates for many of its currently-airing shows, which will be wrapping up their seasons in May and June of this year. These include the Season 8 finale of The Flash, the Season 4 finales of Legacies, Charmed, and All American, the Season 2 finales of Superman & Lois, Walker, and Kung Fu, and the Season 1 finales for Naomi and All American: Homecoming. You can check out the full schedule below.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

8/7c: Naomi Season 1 finale (back-to-back episodes)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8/7c: All American Season 4 finale

9/8c: All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

9/8c: Legacies Season 4 finale

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

8/7c: Charmed Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

9/8c: Kung Fu Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

8/7c: Superman & Lois Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8/7c: Walker Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

8/7c: The Flash Season 8 finale

At the time of this writing, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Walker, All American, and Kung Fu have all been renewed for the 2022-2023 season, alongside other veteran series Nancy Drew and Riverdale. Fans are waiting to see what the future will hold for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Charmed, Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Dynasty, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, as well as freshmen series Naomi, 4400, All American: Homecoming. The network also has a number of pilots and other projects in development, including the potential new DC series Gotham Knights, the Walker prequel series Walker: Independence, and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters. Decisions on these projects are expected to be made closer to the network’s Upfronts presentation later this spring.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW Network said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Will you be tuning in to The CW’s Spring 2022 finales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!