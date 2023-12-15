Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Film's Score, Major Themes are "Mostly Done"

Since becoming co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, James Gunn has announced some exciting projects for the DCU. Gunn's first big film will be Superman: Legacy, which he is writing and directing. The cast announcements continue to pour in with David Corenswet confirmed to play Superman, Nicholas Hoult signed on as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and more. Gunn has been sharing updates about the film on Threads, teasing earlier this month that the script was "99.9%" complete. Gunn continued to answer questions today and gave a major update on the film's score.

"The costume is mostly done but we're still going back and forth on some elements. A lot of the score – maybe even most of the major themes – have already been written," Gunn shared. "I'm not sure the deal is closed yet," he added when asked why the film's composer hasn't been announced.

"I have to check. (And yes I know that sounds crazy since so much of the score has been written, but when you're riding the waves of inspiration, what are you going to do? I wrote most of Peacemaker and all of Creature Commandos before I had a closed deal!)," he added. "It's uncommon but I've been having scores written before the movies are shot – we play the music on set – all the way back to Super."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

DC Studios describes Superman: Legacy as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. The film will serve as the first film installment of Gunn and Safran's DC Universe reboot.

In addition to the previously mentioned stars, Superman: Legacy will feature María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Gunn previously confirmed Superman: Legacy would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.