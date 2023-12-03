Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Reveals How Close the Script Is to Being Done

James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, and Gunn's first big project is Superman: Legacy. The cast announcements have been coming along with David Corenswet confirmed to play Superman, Nicholas Hoult signed on as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and more. The movie is currently slated to be released in 2025, and some fans are wondering how Gunn's script is coming along.

Gunn recently took to Threads to share that his script for the DC reboot is almost complete. "99.9%," Gunn revealed when asked how far along he was with writing Superman: Legacy. "I'm always changing small things but it's been essentially done since well before the strike." You can view his post here.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

DC Studios describes Superman: Legacy as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

In addition to the previously mentioned stars, Superman: Legacy will feature María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

"It's not an origin story," Safran previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

When Is Superman: Legacy Being Released?

When Superman: Legacy was first announced by Warner Bros. and DC Studios, Gunn confirmed that the movie would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Gunn recently revealed that this date is special to him.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn tweeted earlier this year. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point."

Stay tuned for more updates about Superman: Legacy.