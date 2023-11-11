James Gunn Confirms Superman: Legacy's Release Date Will Not Change

The first film in the new DC Universe will be in theaters in Summer 2025.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes now concluded, movie studios have been scrambling to rework the next three years of release dates, moving many of their biggest and most important projects back to give themselves more time for production. This afternoon, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to social media to provide fans with assurances that Superman: Legacy, his first film since taking over the studio and the first movie in the new DC Universe, will retain its original release date. The movie, due in theaters on July 11, 2025, has yet to begin principal photography, but the script is finished, key roles have been cast, and according to Gunn, the design work that was done during the last few months of downtime has been impressive.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswett as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Reports emerged soon after the SAG-AFTRA strike wrapped up, suggesting that the movie is likely to start production in the spring, giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of this year.

Gunn previously said on Threads that Creature Commandos, the animated series that serves as the DCU's first project overall, is still on track for a 2024 release on Max.

You can see Gunn's post below.

Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Assuming nothing seismic happens between now and then, it really does seem as if Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be in theaters on July 11, 2025.