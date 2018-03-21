Superman Prequel Krypton Casts Cameron Cuffe Male Lead

SyFy has found the male lead for its Superman prequel pilot, Krypton.

According to reports from Variety, British actor Cameron Cuffe will star as Seg-El, one of Superman’s ancestors. At the time that Krypton takes place, the technically brilliant Seg-El is living in th lowest caste of Kryptonian society after the once respected House El was stripped of its rank.

Cuffe is a London-born actor who recently appeared in Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant’s Florence Foster Jenkins and has an upcoming recurring role on ITV’s The Halcyon. Cuffe appeared in plays after graduating from Ireland’s National Academy of Dramatic Art, The Lir Academy.

Krypton is being developed by David S. Goyer, the screenwriter of Batman Begins, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Goyer co-wrote the pilot with Ian Goldberg and will executive produce with Damian Kindler and pilot director Colm McCarthy.

Krypton will see Seg-El, the father of Jor-El and grandfather of Kal-El, Superman, attempt to restore House El to its former glory.

Georgina Campbell was already cast as Lyta Zod, an ancestor of General Zod who is in a secret, forbidden romance with Seg-El.

Also appearing in the pilot is Ter-El, Seg-El’s father, Val-El, Seg-El’s grandfather who believes in space travel and who defied all by exploring the Phantom Zone.

Lyta’s mother, Allura Zod, will also appear. The Kryptonian general shares a name with the mother of Kara Zor-El in Supergirl. Another Kryptonian, Dev-Em, is also part of the cast.

Krypton was slated to begin filming in late summer 2016.