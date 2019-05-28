Swamp Thing Full Trailer Released by DC Universe

With full seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol now in the books, the DC Universe streaming service is turning its attention to its most horror-driven project to-date. Swamp Thing, based on Alan Moore’s iconic Saga of the Swamp Thing run, is set to premiere on DC Universe this Friday, May 31st. It’s been clear throughout all of the marketing that the James Wan-produced series would seriously lean into the horror elements of the source material, and the trailer for the show goes even further confirming just that.

On Tuesday morning, DC Universe unveiled the official, full-length trailer for the upcoming Swamp Thing series, and it’s everything we’d all hoped it would be. Take a look at the trailer in the video above!

In addition to the elements of horror taken from the comic books, the series will follow the rest of the DC Universe shows so far and lean in to the hard-R rating.

Derek Mears, who plays the titular Swamp Thing, recently talked about the adult-oriented direction of the show, and that it plays more on characters and horror than superheroes.

“The show in general, the one thing that I’m really happy about is the fact that not once have I heard the word superhero,” he said. “I mean he is a superhero in a sense, but what they’re looking for in the show is that dark horror edge, which made me very excited because that separates us from all the other superhero shows that are out there.”

“It’s an origin story of acceptance and growth as the character Alec Holland is trying to figure out what he’s become as this swamp creature.” Mears continued. “And we all related to that with our own personal humanity. We have those days where we’re like, ‘What’s the point? Who am I?’ And so, it delves into those more adult themes of what that is, and also, falling down the dark well of madness when we start getting existential and dealing with our own personal existential crises, as also we see them through the Alec Holland character.”

Mears is joined by Crystal Reed, Andy Bean, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, Henderson Wade, Kevin Durand, Jennifer Beals, Ian Ziering, and Leonardo Nam.

The first episode of Swamp Thing arrived on DC Universe on Friday, May 31st.