Exclusive: Tactical Batman and Superman LEGO BrickHeadz Set Revealed

Today, LEGO is giving ComicBook readers the first official look at the upcoming Justice League BrickHeadz 41610 Tactical Batman and Superman set!

The set will contain 209 pieces, and will be available to order in the LEGO Shop for $19.99 starting on May 1st. Granted, incorporating a mustache on the Superman figure is an absolute must. You could probably make quick work of the job by swapping parts with the Jack Sparrow BrickHeadz figure. However, incorporating a huge phoenix back tattoo on Batman might prove more difficult.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official list of features includes:

Buildable LEGO BrickHeadz construction characters featuring Tactical Batman and Superman have BrickHeadz eyes and authentic details from the blockbuster Justice League movie, including iconic Super Hero costumes.

Each LEGO BrickHeadz construction character comes with its own buildable collector’s baseplate.

Have fun growing your LEGO BrickHeadz collection with other classic characters from your favorite movies, TV series, games and comics.

Mash up your LEGO BrickHeadz construction characters to create super-cool hybrids or your own amazing characters.

Each character stands over 2″ (7cm) tall without baseplate.

Baseplates measure over 1″ (4cm) square.

On a related note, the LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 Owen & Blue set from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was just released, and can be purchased right here along with a wave of other Jurassic Park and Jurassic World LEGO sets. The official description reads:

These LEGO BrickHeadz 41614 Owen & Blue construction characters are fun to build using colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all their iconic details from the blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie, including a dino trainer, Owen’s tranquilizer gun and velociraptor Blue’s ferocious white teeth. Each character stands on a buildable collector’s baseplate with BrickHeadz logo for easy display in your home, office or anywhere you like.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.