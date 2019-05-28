Teen Titans Go! Reveals Who the New Sixth Titan Is

Summer is beginning to kick off, meaning it’s time for warmer temperatures, blockbuster movies — and a massive shift in the status quo of Teen Titans GO!. On Monday’s special Memorial Day episode, the Cartoon Network series got a bit of a shake-up, when the titular team added a sixth member to their roster.

The episode, which was titled “Forest Pirates”, saw the ensemble going to their annual Super Hero Summer Camp, where they would go to any means necessary to win the canoe competition. This included letting the members of Teen Titans East get food poisoning — aside from Bumblebee, who still wanted to participate in the event.

Throughout the episode, Bumblebee kept suggesting that she could help the team, to the chagrin of Robin. As he ultimately explained, he believed there would be a curse on the group, because there are no good teams with that number of people. He also questioned whether or not Bumblebee would fit in with the group, which he saw as a bunch of “degenerates”.

The Titans then participated in the canoe race, with Robin giving it all a pirate-themed flair. Throughout an array of problems, Bumblebee kept swooping in to help the team, and ultimately sabotaged HIVE’s boat so the Titans could win. This convinced Robin that Bumblebee was enough of a “degenerate” to fit in on the team, and he welcomed her into the group.

Fans had been speculating about the sixth Titan for the past few weeks, with suggestions ranging from characters already in the Teen Titans GO! canon to more recent DC heroes. And while it’s unclear exactly how long Bumblebee will remain on the team, her arrival will certainly shake things up on the long-running show for the time being (something that was even joked about within the episode).

What do you think of the sixth Titan joining Teen Titans GO!? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!