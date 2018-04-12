Khary Payton Says ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Fans Need To Bring A Diaper To The Movie

Khary Payton, who returns to voice Cyborg in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, says the animated comedy is pee-your-pants funny.

“I’m excited. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, man, it’s gonna be good stuff,” Payton told audiences during his visit to Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

“I’m just gonna tell you right now, you need to bring a diaper because you will pee your pants,” Payton said. “You’re gonna pee your pants with the hilarity that is going to ensue when you go to see that movie.”

A big screen take on the irreverent and wacky fan-favorite animated series, soon to debut its fifth season on Cartoon Network, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies sees the Teens attempt to crash the big budget superhero movie scene.

Team leader Robin is determined to get the teenaged superheroes their own movie, and finally be seen as a star instead of a sidekick.

With their eyes on Hollywood’s hottest director, the Teen Titans take on Tinsel Town with a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart to make it big on the big screen — but first they’ll have to save the day from a super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth.

“I’ve seen it, it is ridiculous,” Payton said of the goofball DC Comics adaptation, from Teen Titans Go! directors Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

“I have peed my pants several times,” Payton joked, adding, “I have had to take several trips to the outlet mall because my jeans are all just soaked. It’s awful, I’m a grown man, I don’t know why it keeps happening. I’m hoping the third time I see it I’m going to be able to keep it together. I already feel like I’ve told you too much.”

Payton reprises his small screen role alongside co-stars Scott Menville (Robin), Tara Strong (Raven), Greg Cipes (Beast Boy) and Hynden Walch (Starfire).

The cast are joined on the big screen by Kristen Bell (Frozen) as Jade Wilson, Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) as Slade, James Corden (Peter Rabbit) as Balloon Man, Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider) as Superman, and hit performers Halsey as Wonder Woman and Lil Yachty as Green Lantern.

Almost nothing is off limits when the Teens go to the movies: the promotional campaign has already parodied Justice League and fired shots at the oft-maligned 2011 Green Lantern that starred Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies opens July 27. Payton can be seen in live-action as theatrical Kingdom leader King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, airing Sundays on AMC.