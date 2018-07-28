‘Teen Titans Go! To The Movies’ Ending May Upset Some Parents

DC fans are loving Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, but there is one scene at the end that might upset a few parents before they leave the theater.

Spoilers incoming for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, so if you haven’t seen it yet you might want to avoid these until you have.

The Titans close out their new animated film with Robin giving an inspired speech about the lessons the team learned from their most recent adventure. That’s all well and good, but it isn’t long before the other Titans shut him down, telling him it’s time for the movie to end before it wears out its welcome with the audience.

The studio felt the same way evidently, as the screen starts to close, but Robin isn’t quite done yet. He forces the screen back open and gives every kid and subsequently their parents something to talk about on the way home by saying “Kids, ask your parents where babies come from!” He then lets the screen fully close and the credits start to roll.

Wow, Robin, way to be a jerk.

This is all in good fun of course, but there will most likely be a few parents who this rubs the wrong way. Those will probably be the parents mind you that have kids who pick up on what he said and instantly make the car ride home much more stressful than the parent expected.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is in theaters now.