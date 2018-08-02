New ‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’ Clip Erases the Justice League

Warner Bros. Animation has released a new clip from Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, which sees the ensemble come face-to-face with the Justice League in some interesting ways.

The clip, which you can check out above, shows the ensemble traveling through time to stop various members of the Justice League from ever becoming superheroes. After they have a Kryptonian crystal dance party to stop baby Superman (Nicolas Cage) from arriving to Earth, they take away Wonder Woman’s (Halsey) Lasso of Truth, stop Batman’s (Jimmy Kimmel) parents from getting murdered… and do something surprisingly cruel to a younger version of Aquaman (Eric Bauza).

While the clip is a tiny bit macabre, it does showcase the film’s unique take on the DC Comics universe — and the cast that helped bring it to life.

“Normally it’s just us doing a myriad of voices, but now we get Will Arnett and Kristen Bell and Nicholas Cage,” star Khary Payton said in a previous vignette. “It’s like prom, but a thousand times huger.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is in theaters now.