‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’ Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With 100% Fresh Score

The Teen Titans are making quite the impression on film critics. Teen Titan Go! To the Movies has kicked off its time on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect 100 percent Tomatometer score.

That score is based on just 10 reviews so far, but 10 out of 10 is still pretty impressive.

This makes sense since the first reactions from those who saw the film early in late June were also pretty glowing.

Here’s the synopsis for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies:

“When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza – a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers.

It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!”

Based on the popular Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go!, the film is written by series developers Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, and directed by series producer Peter Rida Michail and Horvath. The film features the television series voice cast of Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Scott Menville as Robin, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, as well as the guest voices of Will Arnett as Slade Wilson, Kristen Bell as Jade Wilson, Nicholas Cage as Superman, James Corden as Balloon Man, Jimmy Kimmel as Batman, Halsey as Wonder Woman, and Lil Yachty as Green Lantern.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies opens in theaters on July 27th.