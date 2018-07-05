Batman Is Forever in New ‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’ Promo

Warner Bros. has released a new promo for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, which gives fans a pretty delightful look at DC’s Dark Knight.

The promo, which you can check out above, features one sequence of Raven (Tara Strong) and Starfire (Hynden Walch) attempting to outrun Batman (Jimmy Kimmel). Each time that Starfire fires an energy blast at Batman, he miraculously manages to survive, an opportunity that he uses to make some Batman movie-themed puns.

This clip is just the latest example of the film’s unique brand of humor, which is set to lampoon (or, as some have joked, predict) the goings on of the DC Universe. Early reactions have suggested that the film could be a bonafide hit for Warner Bros. and its DC space.

The cast of Teen Titans GO! to the Movies also includes Khary Payton (Cyborg), Greg Cipes (Beast Boy), Scott Menville (Robin), Nicolas Cage (Superman), Halsey (Wonder Woman), Lil Yachty (Green Lantern), Will Arnett (Deathstroke), and Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson).

“Normally it’s just us doing a myriad of voices, but now we get Will Arnett and Kristen Bell and Nicholas Cage,” Payton said in a previous vignette. “It’s like Prom but a thousand times huger.”

The official description for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies hits theaters on July 27.