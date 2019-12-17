Teen Titans Fans Petition for a Season 6 on Cartoon Network

It’s been nearly 14 years since the last episode of the animated Teen Titans aired but fan devotion to the series hasn’t waned. Even after all this time, fans are still hoping for a Season 6 of the popular series, so much so that a fan petition calling for DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim to resurrect the series, completely with original cast, has recently started gaining momentum again — two years after the petition itself was first begun.

Over two years ago a fan named Royal Silva created the “Teen Titans Season 6 on Adult Swim” petition. In the petition, Silva cites that the series left off with “a lot of unanswered questions that we all sadly didn’t get resolutions to” as well as the passionate fanbase that was begging for a renewal back in 2006 when the show was, instead, cancelled. Silva also acknowledges the Teen Titans GO! series that debuted in 2013, but it is very different and not quite what fans of Teen Titans want.

Silva also updated the petition six months ago, acknowledging that there has been no update about the series.

“While there is no update on Season 6, we are getting a OG Teen Titan product in the form of Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans,” the updated noted. “While this is currently the only OG Titan Project at the moment, I have hope important people will be watching how reception for this and specifically the OG Titans will be, and hopefully lead to a Season 6.”

It’s not entirely clear why the petition is circulating again. One theory is that the relatively recent launch of Disney+ has inspired a new wave of nostalgia for fans with that streaming service offering fans access to a plethora of older, beloved series. Another theory is that the recent trend of reboots or just older series getting new seasons years after they left air has inspired Teen Titans hopefuls to continue their push to see the beloved show return. Whatever the case, it’s continuing to see new signatures added. As of the time of this writing, the petition is sitting at over 22,000 signatures, close to its goal of 25,000.

For now, the latest Teen Titans offering, the Teen Titans GO! vs Teen Titans movie, is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

