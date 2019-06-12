The Batman Fanart Imagines Richard E. Grant as Alfred

Now that Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the title role in The Batman, there’s no telling when we’ll find out exactly who is part of the supporting cast. In the meantime, a new piece from @ShatterverseEnt brings one unique fancast – Richard E. Grant as Alfred Pennyworth – to life. The fanart, which you can check out below, imagines Grant’s Alfred sharing the screen with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

Admittedly, there’s no telling if Grant will even end up playing Alfred, as no sort of shortlist has come out for the part. But it’s hard to deny that Grant – who recently earned an Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and is set to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – certainly looks the part of a comic-accurate Alfred.

The Batman is expected to follow a younger Bruce Wayne finding his footing as the world’s greatest detective, in a story that is rumored to include Robin, Catwoman, The Riddler, and Penguin.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” writer/director Matt Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.