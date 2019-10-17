Halle Berry Praises Zoe Kravitz for Landing Catwoman Role in The Batman

DC’s The Batman movie has gotten some pretty big casting updates this week, including the reveal that Zoe Kravitz would be portraying the film’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The news has been pretty well received by DC Comics fans in recent days, and even some actresses who previously portrayed Catwoman are weighing in. The latest to do so is Halle Berry, who portrayed the character in 2004’s now-infamous Catwoman movie. In a tweet, Berry praised the “eternally graceful and extremely [badass]” actress, and welcomed her to the Catwoman family.

Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz. Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family! ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/9YJ2EekcNG — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 17, 2019

Catwoman was almost-universally panned at the time of its release, with fans being unhappy with how little the adaptation referenced DC Comics canon. Even then, Berry’s performance as the Princess of Plunder has earned a sort of cult following in recent years, with the actress even winning a poll for Best Catwoman Actress earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Each story builds on the next,” Berry said of the film’s impact during an appearance last year. “It’s like that old saying goes: behind every Black Panther is a great black Catwoman! You know, I’ve gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another g—damn chance, don’t you?”

In The Batman, Kravitz will be starring alongside Twilight and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson, who will be portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman. The film’s cast also includes Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and There Will Be Blood‘s Paul Dano as Edward Nygma/The Riddler.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” writer-director It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

What do you think of Halle Berry’s take on Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman casting? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

(Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)