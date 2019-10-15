Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Congratulates Zoe Kravitz on Catwoman Role

The DC Films world courted its latest star today, when it was revealed that Zoe Kravitz will be portraying Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman. The news of Kravitz landing the role has been pretty well-received by fans — and by one of the franchise’s other stars. Aquaman star Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself and Kravitz, who is technically his step-daughter through his marriage to Lisa Bonet. In the caption, Momoa said that he’s “so freaking stoked” of Kravitz and that she’s “going to have so much fun” in the role.

The Batman will be written and directed by Reeves, whose previous work includes Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. The cast is expected to also include Robert Pattinson as the titular Caped Crusader, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Jonah Hill in a currently-unknown villain role.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

