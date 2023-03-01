The CW's Gotham Knights Releases Series Premiere Photos

The CW has released photos from the series premiere of Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th at 9/8c on the network following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois. The series will follow the adoptive son of Bruce Wayne in the wake of Bruce's murder when he and a group of young criminals are framed for his death and must work to clear their name while also unravelling a larger mystery with major implications for all of Gotham City. The series, which recently wrapped production on Season 1, is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer.

The photos give us our best look yet at the series, with new looks at Oscar Morgan's Turner Hayes as well as much of the rest of the series' cast as the embark on a world without Batman — and as wanted criminals. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

SERIES PREMIERE — Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela Doe (Olivia Rose Keegan), aka The Joker's Daughter, an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the "Gotham Knights." Also starring Rahart Adams as Brody March. Danny Cannon directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.