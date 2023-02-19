Gotham Knights Adds Veronica Cartwright in Recurring Role

The CW's Gotham Knights has added another cast member. According to Variety, Veronica Cartwright has been added to the series in a recurring guest role as the character Eunice Harmon. The character, who will debut in the series' fourth episode and then return in the seventh, is described as "the ordinary sweet old lady living out her twilight years in a nursing home. But her grandmotherly exterior masks a much darker side, one that harbors sinister secrets and has ties to an evil that has plagued Gotham for over a century." Some fans have already begun to note that the character reminds them of having Court of Owls-like ties, referencing the secret society that has controlled the city for generations in comics.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of 'Gotham Knights.' A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – 'Alien,' 1978's 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and Hitchcock's 'The Birds' – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package," series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said. "The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica's performance, we knew we had to bring her back."

This is the latest casting news for the series, which recently wrapped production. It was previously announced that Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey had been cast in the roles of Arthur and Crystal Brown, parents of Stephanie Brown for the series. They are also set to appear on a recurring basis, with Mabrey appearing in episode 5 and Embry in episode 6.

What is Gotham Knights about?

Here is the official synopsis for Gotham Knights: "Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.